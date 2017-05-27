Shatrughan Sinha Dismisses Reports He Said 'Stop Threatening, Expel Me'

It is a wrong statement that has been ascribed to me. I haven't given any interview this week. I deny this entirely and ask all channels 2>3 Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 27, 2017

BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha has dismissed reports that he had dared the BJP to expel him from the party, a demand recently made by Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. On Friday, news agency IANS had quoted Mr Sinha as saying "I've been hearing this threat of being expelled from the party for many years. Please stop threatening. Why don't you just expel me?"Mr Sinha today tweeted that the report is "not true.""It is a wrong statement that has been ascribed to me. I haven't given any interview this week. I deny this entirely and ask all channels ...and publications who reported this to immediately retract this erroneous statement which appears to have an intent best known to them. (sic)" he said in follow up tweets.Earlier this week, a Twitter war had erupted between Shatrughan Sinha and Sushil Modi when the actor-politician had tweeted in favour of RJD chief Lalu Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying "enough of negative politics and mudslinging". His remark had drawn a stinging reaction from Mr Modi who sought removal of "gaddars" (traitors) and "enemies of the party" from the BJP.Yesterday, Mr Sinha was quoted by IANS as saying, "We have such a dynamic leader and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who is taking the nation forward. But we don't value the party's loyal foot-soldiers who have slogged to give the party a support base. I am not even called to campaign by my party during elections. So all right, don't value my presence. Take me for granted. But don't insult me by threatening me with expulsion. That doesn't scare me at all."