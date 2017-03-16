Oath Taken, Navjot Sidhu Touches Captain Amarinder Singh's feet: 10 Points

Navjot Sidhu was earlier slated to be deputy to Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab swearing in today.

Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu was the third on a list of nine ministers who took oath today along with Amarinder Singh, who was sworn-in as Punjab's new Chief Minister. The positioning is seen to suggest that Mr Sidhu, acquired by the Congress just before the assembly elections, is unlikely to be Deputy Chief Minister, a post he has been keen on. Punjab was the Congress' consolation prize in the recent assembly elections; the BJP is forming government in all the four others, including Uttar Pradesh. For Captain Amarinder Singh, 77, it will be a second stint as Chief Minister in a state where the Congress has been out of power for a decade.