National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi, Son Rahul To Be Investigated By Tax Officials, Says High Court

Highlights Delhi High Court orders income tax investigation for Gandhis' firm It is accused of illicitly acquiring real estate assets for Gandhis Property originally owned by newspaper publishing company

A company which has Congress bosses Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as its main stakeholders will be investigated by income tax officials, the Delhi High Court ruled today.At the heart of the court case is Associated Journals Limited, publisher of three newspapers, including the National Herald, an English daily founded and edited by Jawaharlal Nehru before he became India's first prime minister.In 2008, the company shut down with an alleged unpaid debt of about $15 million.BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has accused Rahul Gandhi, PM Nehru's great-grandson, and Sonia, of setting up a firm called the Young Indian Company to buy the debt using Congress party funds even though Associated Journals allegedly had real estate assets worth at least $335 million, which would have cleared the debt.Mr Swamy alleged that the Young Indian Company then owned all of the equity in Associated Journals and rented out its properties to profit its shareholders, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, who together controlled 76 per cent.The Gandhis in January 2016 won an appeal to be exempted from personal appearances in court to answer allegations that they used their leadership of the Congress to misuse about $15 million of party funds for personal profit.