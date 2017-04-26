Nagaland Cabinet Bans Beacon For Government Vehicles

All India | | Updated: April 26, 2017 22:29 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nagaland Cabinet Bans Beacon For Government Vehicles

The decision comes in the aftermath of the central government announcement of similar ban on April 19

Kohima:  Nagaland cabinet today decided to ban the use of beacon on government vehicles in the state with effect from May 1, 2017.

The decision comes in the aftermath of the central government announcement of similar ban on April 19 last with the aim of putting an end to VIP culture.

The ban on use of beacon shall apply to civil, military, paramilitary, police functionaries, officials of central and state government among others, an official statement said.

However, the statement said that police vehicles escorting VVIPs/VIPs/high dignitaries would be allowed to use multi-coloured beacons including orange, blue and white already permitted vide government notification dated March 19, 2014.

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READNot In My Area: AAP Lawmaker Alka Lamba Says Vote Machines Not To Blame
Nagaland cabinetNagaland governmentgovernment vehiclesbeacon on government vehicles

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MCD Election Result LiveDelhi MCD Election ResultsLive Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableThe Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonataCassini Spacecraft

................................ Advertisement ................................