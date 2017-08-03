Muslim Clerics Term Mandatory Marriage Registration Unfair

Muslim clerics in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday termed as "unfair" the state government's decision to make registration of all marriages mandatory.Clerics from the Darul Uloom Deoband Islamic school came out out strongly against the move, saying it was "completely unwarranted and unnecessary".Mufti Abul Qasim Naumani said while he was not against marriage registration per se, making it mandatory was against religious freedom.Another cleric, Maulana Ahmad Khijar Shah Masoodi, said it was unfair to deprive people of government benefits if they did not register their marriage.Clerics in Lucknow said the uneducated and poorer sections among Muslims may find it difficult to go through the registration process.According to Imam Ali Asgar, it was unfortunate that such orders were being given although they were a clear violation of one's religious rights."Nikaah" itself is a marriage registration, he added.At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the state government ratified a proposal making marriage registrations compulsory for all.The former Samajwadi Party government also tried to pass a similar proposal but backtracked following stiff opposition.