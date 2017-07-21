Mukesh Ambani's Speech At Reliance Industries' 40th AGM: Full Text

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed shareholders on the group's 40th annual general meeting. Dedicating the 40 years of "achievements and records to our founder Chairman Shri Dhirubhai Ambani", Mukesh Ambani said: "This year marks the 40th anniversary since our IPO... Our turnover has grown from 70 crores in 1977 to over 330,000 crores today - an increase of nearly 4700 times. Our net profit has grown from 3 crores to nearly 30,000 crores in the same period - a growth of over 10,000 times. Our total assets have increased from 33 crores to over 700,000 crores and a multiple of over 20,000 times."Here's the full text of Mukesh Ambani's speech at the annual general meeting 2017: