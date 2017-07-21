Mukesh Ambani's Speech At Reliance Industries' 40th AGM: Full Text

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said the groups total assets have increased from 33 crores to over 700,000 crores and a multiple of over 20,000 times.

All India | | Updated: July 21, 2017 14:28 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mukesh Ambani's Speech At Reliance Industries' 40th AGM: Full Text

Mukesh Ambani said this year "marks the 40th anniversary since our IPO"

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed shareholders on the group's 40th annual general meeting. Dedicating the 40 years of "achievements and records to our founder Chairman Shri Dhirubhai Ambani", Mukesh Ambani said: "This year marks the 40th anniversary since our IPO... Our turnover has grown from 70 crores in 1977 to over 330,000 crores today - an increase of nearly 4700 times. Our net profit has grown from 3 crores to nearly 30,000 crores in the same period - a growth of over 10,000 times. Our total assets have increased from 33 crores to over 700,000 crores and a multiple of over 20,000 times."

Here's the full text of Mukesh Ambani's speech at the annual general meeting 2017:


Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READWhat Benjamin Netanyahu Said On PM Modi In Conversation Caught On Open Mic
Reliance Industries AGMMukesh Ambani speechRIL AGMReliance Industries chairman speech

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................