Mr Palaniswami Wins The Vote, Jai De-Mockcrazy, Tweets Kamal Haasan

Speaker P Dhanapal was pushed out of his chair, his microphone broken, a table toppled and chairs broken before Chief Minister E Palaniswami survived the first trust vote Tamil Nadu assembly in nearly three decades. But the brickbats continued, not just at Marina Beach but on social media also.Celebrities Kamal Haasan and Arvind Swami were among the first ones."Welcome your respective MLAs with the respect they desrve (deserve) back home," tweeted Mr Haasan, a reference to reports that a large population in the state and party cadre wanted O Panneerselvam back in the chief minister's chair. "Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy," he added.It was a perception that Mr Panneerselvam, or OPS, too had played on earlier in the day when he asked the Speaker to defer the trust vote so that lawmakers could go back to their constituents to get a sense of who people wanted, OPS or Mr Palaniswami.Actor Arvind Swami - who had launched the 'call your legislator' campaign in support of OPS - echoed the same sentiment. "None will accept a vote of confidence if the MLAs don't represent the ppl's (people's) views. For that they have to meet people, not party in a resort," he tweeted on Saturday.Mr Haasan also pulled out a 2015 YouTube video of the outspoken retired judge Markandey Katju where the outspoken judge's "wonderful solution" was to shoot most politicians.Saturday's trust vote - that had been tracked live by news outlets for a fortnight - was not allowed to be telecast live by television channels. Later, the speakers installed at the secretariat's room for journalists were also disabled.Excerpts of the proceedings released, particularly the clips that showed DMK members manhandling the Speaker, prompted attacks on the opposition lawmakers on Twitter that trended, #OPSAndDMKGoons.The DMK's 88 members were evicted soon after while the Congress walked out. That turned the trust vote in the assembly to a vote among the AIADMK members. Mr Palaniswami's 121 supporters voted for him, and OPS camp's 11 lawmakers voted against."#TNSaved," tweeted the AIADMK's official Twitter handle that has ramped up its presence on social media over the last few weeks.But the taunts came soon enough."Give #Sasikala a laptop in jail. Save transport cost (our money) for #EKP and his gang for 4 years. Time to put more salt in our food," chipped in another actor, Siddharth, echoing the suggestion that the jailed AIADMK chief VK Sasikala would rule the state through her proxy, Mr Palaniswami.