Missing Special Protection Group Personnel Found Roaming In Lutyens' Delhi

A 31-year-old Special Protection Group or SPG personnel posted at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's residence, who had gone missing on September 1, was found roaming in Lutyens' Delhi on Wednesday, the police said.The security agencies were sent into a tizzy after Rakesh Kumar Verma's family lodged a complaint with the police on September 3, they added.He is posted as a constable with the SPG.Mr Verma had left home for work on September 1 but did not return home on September 2. He was off duty on September 1 but had still left home for work. He met some colleagues and was later dropped at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, the police said.From there, he decided to not return home as he was under severe financial stress. He had a loan of Rs four lakh and had paid an instalment of Rs 40,000 on August 31 that had left him with no money, they said.He decided to leave his family and kept on roaming in parks in New Delhi area. Today, Mr Verma was found by a man who saw him in a pitiable condition asking for food and water near Tilak Marg. The man saw an SPG ID card with Verma and informed the SPG control room. The police were subsequently informed.Mr Verma was medically examined and handed over to his family, they added.