US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome PM Modi at the White House.

Washington/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will shortly sit together for their 20-minute one-on-one exchange at the White House. The ice-breaker between the two leaders is expected to set the tone for the day-long string of bilateral meetings, in which the Indian side is expected to raise its concerns on the proposed overhaul of H-1B visas, used by thousands of Indians to work in the US. Ahead of the meeting, a $2 billion deal for the US-based General Atomics to supply unarmed drones to India could be notified to the US Congress; an announcement could be made in the joint statement later.