Massive Protests In Panjab University Over Fee Hike, Students Target Police

Fees at the Panjab University has seen a sharp increase and the students want a rollback.

Violent clashes between students and the police were witnessed in the Panjab University today as the week-long protests over the steep fee hike suddenly turned ugly. The police, which brought in water cannons, batons and tear-gas to control the crowd outside the vice-chancellor's office, were targeted with stones. Several policemen and a few students were injured.Many of the students finally took refuge in the Gurdwara in the university campus. Armed with batons, the police gave chase, but did not enter the sanctum sanctorum.Late in the evening, after lengthy negotiations, the student leaders surrendered and were arrested.On Sunday, the university approved a 12.5 per cent fee hike for all courses. The decision means that from the new academic session that begins in July, tuition fees will see hikes that range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 82,000.Students of courses like BPharma, who were paying Rs 5,000, will now have to pay Rs 50,000. A student pursuing Bachelors in Arts or Commerce will pay Rs 10,000 instead of the current Rs 2,200. Even the Masters' course in journalism has seen a six-fold fee hike spiralling to Rs 30,000.Student organisations including the Students for Society and others have been demanding a rollback of the fee hike. The subsequent protests have been disrupting classes since last week.