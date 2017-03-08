Live: Final Phase Polling Begins For Assembly Elections In Uttar Pradesh





Uttar Pradesh is voting in the final and last phase of the seven phase elections today. A total of 1.41 crore voters, including 64.76 lakh women are likely to exercise their right in the 40 seats that go to polls today. The final leg of the elections saw extensive campaigning from national leaders of leading parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi camped in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi where he held roadshows and election rallies. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who has joined hands with ruling Samajwadi Party, conducted rallies with Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in the city. BSP chief Mayawati had also launched a high-octane campaign in this key constituency. Among key candidates contesting today, are five-time Congress MLA Ajai Rai, who is contesting from Pindra. BSP candidate Sibakatullah Ansari, sitting MLA and elder brother of Mukhtar Ansari is another prominent leader contesting in the seventh phase. He is contesting from Mohammadabad. Congress sitting MLA and Former National President NSUI Nadeem Javed will be contesting from Jaunpur.