Live Updates: Press Club Of India Meets On Raids On NDTV

I believe in the present atmosphere, silence is not an option.

This a moment when we have to be on the right side of history

Last time, most of the press community did not stand up. They crawled, as Advani famously said. Then came the defamation bill.

We got together, it became a national movement.

Rajiv Gandhi sought talks but we refused. The unity of the press won the battle. The bill had to be withdrawn as the people were against.

Similar signs are visible now.

Unless we are united, we can meet the same fate

This is a wake-up call, we have to be vigilant and cautious of such attacks.

Freedom after speech is what freedom of speech is all about.

No one is immune from being prosecuted under a criminal offence, but the manner, circumstances give me reason to believe all of this is unjustified attack on press and media freedom.

On 2nd of June, an FIR is lodged by the CBI - 7 years after the event.

Not on any discovery of its own, but information supplied by one individual Sanjay Dutt.

Why it was not brought to light earlier was not mentioned earlier in the complaint. The CBI did not bother to find out.

The first thing CBI is expected to do, once a such complaint is filed, is seek NDTV's response. But that wasn't done.

When any government agency files a complaint against a media company, it must first enquire from the owners what they have to say in the matter before conducting raids.

This is not a matter of courtesy or favour, but a constitutional duty.

Important to mark the events preceding the letter and raids. On June 1, when Sanjay Hazarika was speaking on a NDTV show, Sambit Patra interrupted and said: I interrupt people only on NDTV, and I need to do that because NDTV has an agenda.

It was after these allegations by Patra that the offices and residences were raided.

There were similar attacks on the media under Mrs Indira Gandhi. About 120 criminal complaints were filed against the Indian Express for not filing returns.

Ultimately we won in the Supreme Court.

Whenever there is a majoritarian government, there is this tendency. We must resist it.

I strongly believe the freedom of the media is inviolable in a democracy.

Such a move also undermines basic tenets of free speech.

During the Emergency, nobody had to tell anybody what to do. Everybody knew what to do.

Indian Express became the symbol at the time.

Today, when we are facing more or less the same situation - not that extent - all of us have to ensure we don't allow any body to muzzle free speech.

We are deeply concerned of what has happened. Any attack or raid is a serious threat particularly if residences and offices are being raided in such a manner.

I must express deep gratitude to Narendra Modi. He has brought so many friends together.

I have a couplet for him: He who was occupying this throne before you. He also had a similar belief that he was God.

First they used incentives like ads, then a subterranean atmosphere of fear. Now, they are using a third instrument of overt pressure.

They have made NDTV an example of that. This will intensify in the coming months because of the nature of the regime - its genes are totalitarian.

Anybody who has tried to lay a hand on the press in India, has had their hand burnt.

The CBI has not been able to answer the facts put out by NDTV. There is even an article on The Wire. The facts are irrefutable.

You must help your friend because they will try to divide. Do not become instruments.

Nothing demoralises than not having the support of the peers. I have seen this in civil service.

It is my grievance against my colleagues in the press that we haven't been as vigilant as we should have been.

It is very sad we have not reacted the way we should to the choking of the RTI.

Raj (Kamal Jha) told me almost all RTI applications of the Indian Express are being rejected these days. Only in appeal stages do they get access.

The Press Club Of India has organized a meet to protest the CBI raids on NDTV and the attack on freedom of press. Following are the highlights: