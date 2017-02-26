Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat Speech To The Nation

Basant Panchami, Holi and Shivratri promotes brotherhood and peace.

Winter is on its way out and Basant (spring) has just started.

I would like to thank people who give me a lot of suggestions and comments ahead of the Mann Ki Baat speech.

Many people are not aware of ISRO and they want me to tell them about it.

15 February, 2017, is a proud day in India's history.

After the success of Mangalyaan, the 104 satellite launch on a single rocket is another feather in ISRO's cap.

India has created a world record. Also, it was the PSLV's 38th successful mission

The mission was cost-effective and efficient, which has become a marvel for the entire world.

Cartosat-2D is India's satellite.

It will also help my farmer friends.

I congratulate ISRO's scientists on behalf of countrymen.

I have also been asked about India's success in the field of defence.

We have successfully tested the Ballistic Interseptor Missile.

It is a very important development in the field of defence.

Only four or five countries have this capability and our scientists have achieved this.

It can defeat an enemy missile in outer space itself.

The spirit of inquiry has played a major role in scientific and human development.

It is a never ending quest.

Humans are continuously unraveling the secrets of the universe.

I have often stressed upon the need of scientific temper among youth.Our country needs more scientists.

Mahatma Gandhi said, "No science has dropped from the sky in a perfect form. All science is developed through experience."

He also praised the role of scientists.

The biggest contribution of science is in satisfying human need.

During the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas, a competition was organised on socially useful innovations.

An App was displayed for fishermen. Our fishermen could locate the best zone of fish, wind conditions, tides etc through this App.

Sometimes, problems highlight the importance of innovation.

In 2005, Mumbai witnessed floods and during such times, the poor are affected.

Two scientists designed houses which are only flood resistant but protects from water-borne diseases as well.

Our society is becoming technology driven. Stress is now being laid on digital transactions.

People are moving towards digital currency.

The Lucky Grahak and Digidhan Vyapari schemes are very successful. These events have turned digital transactions into a movement.

Rewards worth more than 150 crore have been distributed.

Over 100 people have received 1 lakh rupees. People from all sections are participating in this movement.

Winners include 15 year old to 65 year old.

A winner told me that he his Rs 1,000 reward to an old lady whose house was gutted in a fire.

Many such people have become beneficiaries as well as ambassadors of these schemes.

I urge the citizens to be the ambassadors of this movement.

It has a major role to eradicate corruption and black money.

Those associated with it are soldiers of anti-corruption cadre.

On 14 April, when the scheme ends, it will be Dr Ambedkar's birthday. To commemorate his birthday, let us teach at least 125 people to use the BHIM App.

Agriculture has a great role in our economy.

Our farmers have worked hard and we have record foodgrain production this year.

We have over 2,700 lakh tonnes of foodgrains this year. I thank my farmer friends.

Farmers deserve a special mention. Pulses are important source of protein and 2,900 lakh hectare of land was used to cultivate pulses.

They responded to my call with record pulse production.

I congratulate them for their service.

The cleanliness drive is gaining momentum. Recently, a water and sanitation programme was organised in Warangal. Senior officials of states attended the programme. Toilet pit emptying exercises were held and houses were cleaned. Twin pit toilets may be reused and they are convenient to use and clean.

One feels no psychological barrier to clean them.

The exercise was covered extensively.

What we consider as waste, it is important as compost and fertiliser.

We will extensively stress upon cleanliness in the month of March.

When a citizen does something amazing, the entire nation feels proud.

Our differently abled athletes made us proud in Rio.

Our blind cricketers of India beat Pakistan and became world champion.

I believe differently abled are determined and confident. We can learn a lot from them.

Women are also making India proud, whether in science or sports.

Our women won the Rugby-7 tournament.

March 8 is International Women's Day. Our Beti bachao, Beti Padhao is today, more than a scheme. It is a mass movement. Many have joined this mission. A change is seen in the mindsets.



