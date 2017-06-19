Live: BJP Picks Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind For President

Presidential Election 2017: BIhar Governor Ram Nath Kovind has served two terms in the Rajya Sabha.



17:23 (IST) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Governor Ram Nath Kovind is a "great leader of our party". "I am confident that under his leadership he will give justice to the backward classes, and priority to progress and development of our country," Mr Gadkari said. 17:15 (IST)

I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017 17:09 (IST) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the BJP should have taken the opposition into confidence before announcing Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind for President of India. "Before him, KR Narayanan, a Dalit, has been the President of India. But it would have been more appropriate had the BJP -- and NDA -- chosen an apolitical Dalit candidate for the post," Ms Mayawati said. 17:08 (IST) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed happiness over Governor Ram Nath Kovind's candidature for President of India, but stopped short of committing support to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee. 17:02 (IST) Over the weekend, BJP chief Amit Shah met with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who regularly and aggressively asserts his differences with the BJP despite serving as its ally in both Maharashtra and the national ruling coalition. "We were not given the name earlier, we have been given it only now," complained Sena leader Sanjay Raut. 17:01 (IST) Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi personally about the BJP's candidate for President of India, her party said that it was a token gesture. "They only revealed the name of their choice after making the decision. So, it was simply their decision, then what's the point of holding talks?" asked Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. 16:58 (IST)

I believe that all political parties will come forward and support NDA's candidate for the President's office. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2017 16:56 (IST) The selection of a Dalit leader for President is a move by the BJP to consolidate its growing support among backward castes and poorer voters. The opposition has said that despite the BJP talking of wanting a "consensus candidate", it sought no input on Governor Kovind's candidature. 16:55 (IST) Ram Nath Kovind worked as a top aide to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai and has represented India at the United Nations in New York. 16:54 (IST) Ram Nath Kovind is a former leader of the BJP's unit that represents Dalit and served two terms as a member of the Rajya Sabha. He is a trained lawyer who has appeared at the High Court and Supreme Court. 16:53 (IST) Ram Nath Kovind is 71 years old, a Dalit and has served as Bihar Governor for three years. He was named Governor of Bihar by the centre three years ago.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has picked Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its choice for President of India, BJP chief Amit Shah said today. Mr Shah made the announcement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with him and other top BJP leaders. PM Modi has talked to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh to seek their support for the BJP's nominee. The BJP also called party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to inform them of its nominee before going public.