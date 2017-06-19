Live: BJP Picks Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind For President

All India | Posted by | Updated: June 19, 2017 17:23 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live: BJP Picks Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind For President

Presidential Election 2017: BIhar Governor Ram Nath Kovind has served two terms in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has picked Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its choice for President of India, BJP chief Amit Shah said today. Mr Shah made the announcement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with him and other top BJP leaders. PM Modi has talked to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh to seek their support for the BJP's nominee. The BJP also called party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to inform them of its nominee before going public.


Jun 19, 2017
17:23 (IST)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Governor Ram Nath Kovind is a "great leader of our party". "I am confident that under his leadership he will give justice to the backward classes, and priority to progress and development of our country," Mr Gadkari said.
Jun 19, 2017
17:15 (IST)

Jun 19, 2017
17:09 (IST)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the BJP should have taken the opposition into confidence before announcing Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind for President of India. "Before him, KR Narayanan, a Dalit, has been the President of India. But it would have been more appropriate had the BJP -- and NDA -- chosen an apolitical Dalit candidate for the post," Ms Mayawati said.
Jun 19, 2017
17:08 (IST)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed happiness over Governor Ram Nath Kovind's candidature for President of India, but stopped short of committing support to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee.
Jun 19, 2017
17:02 (IST)
Over the weekend, BJP chief Amit Shah met with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who regularly and aggressively asserts his differences with the BJP despite serving as its ally in both Maharashtra and the national ruling coalition. "We were not given the name earlier, we have been given it only now," complained Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Jun 19, 2017
17:01 (IST)
Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi personally about the BJP's candidate for President of India, her party said that it was a token gesture. "They only revealed the name of their choice after making the decision. So, it was simply their decision, then what's the point of holding talks?" asked Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Jun 19, 2017
16:58 (IST)

Jun 19, 2017
16:56 (IST)
The selection of a Dalit leader for President is a move by the BJP to consolidate its growing support among backward castes and poorer voters. The opposition has said that despite the BJP talking of wanting a "consensus candidate", it sought no input on Governor Kovind's candidature.
Jun 19, 2017
16:55 (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind worked as a top aide to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai and has represented India at the United Nations in New York.
Jun 19, 2017
16:54 (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind is a former leader of the BJP's unit that represents Dalit and served two terms as a member of the Rajya Sabha. He is a trained lawyer who has appeared at the High Court and Supreme Court.
Jun 19, 2017
16:53 (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind is 71 years old, a Dalit and has served as Bihar Governor for three years. He was named Governor of Bihar by the centre three years ago.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READPlane Hits Turbulence, 26 Injured, Some Have Fractures, 4 Are Critical
Ram Nath KovindBJP President nomineeAmit ShahSonia GandhiBihar Governor Ram Nath Kovindpresidentialelection2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................