Live: Assembly Election Dates For Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Announced

Here are the announcements made by the Election Commission on assembly election dates and phases:
- Assemblies expiring on: Goa 18 March, Manipur 18 March, Punjab 18 March, Uttarakhand 26 March, and Uttar Pradesh 27 March.
- Number of constituencies: 619/690 - 133 reserved for Scheduled Castes, 23 for Scheduled Tribes.
- Millions of errors, multiple entries have been removed from the electoral rolls.
- Revised electoral rolls published on: Goa - January 5, Manipur - January 12, Punjab - January 5, Uttarakhand - January 10, and Uttar Pradesh - January 12.
- The Election Commission will distribute photo voters slip to all voters. These have been improved.
- Colourful voter guide will be distributed to all families. This will have details of polling stations, date and time of polling, ID docs that can be used, etc.
- 1.85 Lakh polling stations will be covered. This has increased by 15 per cent.
- There are over 16 crore voters in the 5 states.