Live: Assembly Election Dates For Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Announced

Assemblies expiring on: Goa 18 March, Manipur 18 March, Punjab 18 March, Uttarakhand 26 March, and Uttar Pradesh 27 March.

Number of constituencies: 619/690 - 133 reserved for Scheduled Castes, 23 for Scheduled Tribes.

Millions of errors, multiple entries have been removed from the electoral rolls.

Revised electoral rolls published on: Goa - January 5, Manipur - January 12, Punjab - January 5, Uttarakhand - January 10, and Uttar Pradesh - January 12.

The Election Commission will distribute photo voters slip to all voters. These have been improved.

Colourful voter guide will be distributed to all families. This will have details of polling stations, date and time of polling, ID docs that can be used, etc.

1.85 Lakh polling stations will be covered. This has increased by 15 per cent.

There are over 16 crore voters in the 5 states.

The Election Commission today announced the dates and phases of elections for 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases in 2012. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi made the announcements.