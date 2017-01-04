Collapse
Live: Assembly Election Dates For Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Announced

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 04, 2017 12:15 IST
Election Commission announced assembly election dates for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa

New Delhi:  The Election Commission today announced the dates and phases of elections for 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases in 2012. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi made the announcements.

Here are the announcements made by the Election Commission on assembly election dates and phases:
  • Assemblies expiring on: Goa 18 March, Manipur 18 March, Punjab 18 March, Uttarakhand 26 March, and Uttar Pradesh 27 March.
  • Number of constituencies: 619/690 - 133 reserved for Scheduled Castes, 23 for Scheduled Tribes.
  • Millions of errors, multiple entries have been removed from the electoral rolls.
  • Revised electoral rolls published on: Goa - January 5, Manipur - January 12, Punjab - January 5, Uttarakhand - January 10, and Uttar Pradesh - January 12.
  • The Election Commission will distribute photo voters slip to all voters. These have been improved.
  • Colourful voter guide will be distributed to all families. This will have details of polling stations, date and time of polling, ID docs that can be used, etc.
  • 1.85 Lakh polling stations will be covered. This has increased by 15 per cent.
  • There are over 16 crore voters in the 5 states.


