Lieutenant Governor Approves Hike In Grants Of WW-II Veterans, Their Widows

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today approved a proposal of Rajya Sainik Board to enhance the grants of the city-based World War-II veterans and their widows.Chairing a meeting of the Board, he also approve a training grant of Rs 2,000 per month for National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets belonging to the city.The Board approved the enhancement of grant to WW-II veterans from the prevailing Rs 3,000 to Rs 9,000 per month, an official statement from the Lieutenant Governor's office said.In the meeting, Mr Baijal directed that measures should be explored to augment financial resources to boost welfare measures for ex-servicemen.On the issue of exemption from payment of House Tax to the widows of gallantry award winners, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the need for the same and instructed the local bodies to examine and process the same for positive consideration.It was also decided and approved that the NDA cadets, who are bona fide residents of Delhi, will be given a training grant of Rs 2,000 every month up to three years out of the Budgetary Allotment to encourage them to join the Defence Forces.The Lieutenant Governor advised officers to undertake such steps that augment the financial resources of the Board so as to boost the welfare measures for the ex-Servicemen and bring about a qualitative change in their standard of living.