Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Resigns Citing 'Personal Reasons': Sources

The centre's representative to the capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind citing "personal reasons", sources told NDTV on Wednesday.

A retired civil servant, Mr Baijal had taken over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

The role of Lieutenant Governor had been at the heart of an all-out power tussle between Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP, which rules at the centre for years until a landmark Supreme Court judgement in 2018 that spelled out their powers more clearly.

The face-off, however, has continued to smoulder, with the Mr Baijal occasionally vetoing moves by the Arvind Kejriwal government and the AAP leader hitting back with acerbic remarks.