Left Without Water In Bengal Guest House, Alleges Minister Babul Supriyo

BJP StateExec meet in Malda today&tmrw•TMC goons outside the circuit house gate where we r staying•No police as usual•Hw blatantly shameless pic.twitter.com/r3HKfTr20Z — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 21, 2017

Union minister Babul Supriyo today alleged that his room in the Circuit House in Malda had no water supply. Mr Supriyo is staying in the Circuit House in connection with the BJP's state executive meeting."No water in my room at the Circuit House. I have to arrange for water from outside," the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises told reporters at the venue of the meeting.When contacted, Kamal Chaki, who looks after the state government-run Circuit House, said water was not available for a brief period."There was no water for a short period as the large number of security personnel deployed on VVIP duty used up all the water. However, when it came to my notice, I immediately took steps and the tanks got filled with water again."Senior BJP leaders who have come to attend the state executive meeting are staying at the Circuit House.Earlier, Trinamool Congress workers waved black flags infront of the Circuit House when the Union minister was inside.The police, however, dispersed the TMC workers. BJP workers subsequently assembled at the same spot and shouted slogans in favour of Mr Supriyo.The Union minister came to the venue of the BJP state executive meeting escorted by the police. At Town Hall, the venue for the meeting, flags and banners of the BJP were found torn. Mr Supriyo reported this to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also the party's co-observer for West Bengal.