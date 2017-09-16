Lawmakers, Core Group Members To Attend BJP Meet On September 25

All BJP lawmakers and the party's senior leadership from states will participate in its "extended" national executive meeting to be held in the national capital on September 25, the birth anniversary of its ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.The party has asked its 281 Lok Sabha members, 56 Rajya Sabha members, close to 1,400 MLAs, its MLCs and members of its core group of states to attend the event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.The national executive meeting is generally attended by less than 200 members, including permanent and special invitees.The party leadership has decided to make it a mega exercise, described as extended national executive by party sources, with an apparent aim of directly communicating its stand on a range of issues and vision for the coming years to its elected representatives and top leadership across the country.That it will mark the end of year-long events organised by the BJP to mark Upadhyaya's birth centenary is also significant as the saffron organisation under Modi and Shah has pulled out all stops to propagate his vision of 'antyodaya' (uplift of the last man) and integral humanism.On the eve of the extended national executive meeting, the party's office-bearers will hold discussion over the issues, including resolutions, to be taken up the next day, the sources said.