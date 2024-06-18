Biden Eases Immigration Pathway. Will It Benefit Indians In US?

The Biden administration has also simplified the process for children who came to the US illegally.

Joe Biden has announced a new policy to allow illegal immigrants in the US to obtain legal status if they are married to American citizens, the White House said. The announcement - an election-year move that could energise some liberal voters - comes as the Biden administration has been trying to walk a thin line on immigration. The US president unveiled the effort on Tuesday at a White House event.

The action will apply to those who have been in the country for at least 10 years and married to a US citizen before June 17, 2024. The White House believes that some 500,000 people will benefit. In addition, some 50,000 stepchildren of US citizens would be eligible.

An estimated 1.1 million immigrants in the US illegally are married to American citizens, according to data by advocacy organization FWD.us.

What Does The Move Mean?

The new rules will not expand eligibility for permanent residency, but rather streamline the process for those who already qualify. The rules remove a requirement they leave the country as part of the application process.

Marrying a US citizen generally facilitates US citizenship. But people who crossed the border illegally - rather than arriving in the country with a visa - are required to return to their home countries to complete the process for a green card. The new rules would change that by allowing families to remain in the country while they pursue legal status. "These actions will promote family unity and strengthen our economy, providing a significant benefit to the country and helping US citizens and their noncitizen family members stay together," the White House said.

Will It Benefit Undocumented Indians In US?

The move is expected to alleviate deportation fears among Indians living in Indian-American households. Indians make up the third-largest group of undocumented immigrants in the United States, as per Pew Research Center's 2021 estimates. It shows that since 2011, the number of undocumented Indians in the United States has grown by 70 per cent, the fastest growth of all nationalities.

Those who qualify would be granted work authorization and the right to stay in the United States for up to three years while they apply for permanent residency. Once someone has permanent residency - also known as a green card - that person could in theory later apply for citizenship.

In a June 4 remark on the asylum ban, Biden said that in coming weeks he would "speak to how we can make our immigration system more fair and more just."

The Biden administration has also simplified the process for children who came to the United States illegally -- known as Dreamers -- to get work visas if they've graduated college and have a "high-skilled job offer."