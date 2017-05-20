Law Student In Kerala Chops Off Genitals Of A Swami, Her Alleged Rapist

Highlights The girl, 23, allegedly chopped off his penis when he tried to rape her The 54-year-old swami first allegedly assaulted the girl when she was 16 A team of experts conducted a plastic surgery on the godman

That's how her eight-year-old ordeal ended on Friday. A 23-year-old law student in Kerala allegedly chopped off the penis of a swami, a self-styled godman, who had been allegedly raping her for many years.The accused identified as Swami Ganeshananda, or Hari swami as he is also known as, is a member of the Panmana Ashram in Kollam.The 54-year-old swami first allegedly assaulted the girl when she was 16. The girl has told the police that the swami would come to their home to meet her mother and whenever he got the opportunity, he would allegedly rape her.Last night, when the accused again showed up at their house and tried to force himself on her, she got hold of a sharp instrument and attacked his penis. She immediately called the police. after the incident.The accused was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College. A team of experts conducted a plastic surgery on the godman, who is said to is be out of danger now.Prameela Devi, member of the Kerala State Women's Commission, said such an act is unacceptable. People like these are supposed to be role models not rapists, Ms Devi added.The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.