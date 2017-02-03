Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar Highway Yet Again, 2,000 Vehicles Trapped

A section of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway between Ramban and Digdol is buried under heaps of rubble following a massive landslide on Thursday that has left the highway out of bounds barely a week after it was opened for public.Over 2,000 vehicles, including trucks loaded with essentials, and tankers, are stranded on the highway, crippling lives of the people in Kashmir Valley.Rescue teams are trying their best to clear the road with the help of machinery.The hundreds abandoned and waiting helplessly for aid face the ultimate threat of being injured or even killed by shooting stones that roll down at extremely high speed during a landslide."We are stuck in here for two days now without food. Our lives are on the edge," said a truck driver.But, many of them have mastered courage to trek their way to safety, trudging precariously through slippery terrains."There was a landslide yesterday. We reached here in the night and have been trapped since then. The road is in a shackles, we could not sleep at all and are really worried," said a tourist from Delhi.The highway is Kashmir's lifeline, linking the Valley with the rest of the country.It will take a considerable amount of time to clear the highway and the authorities' priority for now is to rescue those stranded.