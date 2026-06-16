Mehbooba Mufti Says Amarnath Yatra An Opportunity To Promote Harmony

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Muti has urged Muslims in the Valley to use the pilgrimage as an opportunity to build harmony.

The former chief minister, who visited Pahalgam and interacted with stakeholders, said the security and protection of the upcoming pilgrimage is a collective duty of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not just the responsibility of the security forces.

Mufti said that in times of growing hate and polarisation, the pilgrimage is an opportunity to defeat hate and mistrust.

She asked people to start initiatives that make pilgrims feel welcomed, respected and protected.

"Every Amarnath pilgrim who visits us is a guest of Kashmir. They carry the story of our land, our people, and our values to every corner of India. It is our responsibility to ensure they leave with memories of our love, warmth and hospitality. This is how we defend the soul of Kashmir and counter false narratives," she said.

The former chief minister said that pilgrims may well become ambassadors who carry their experience of Jammu and Kashmir back to their homes and communities. She said the "misinformation and prejudice" directed against the Union Territory can best be challenged through genuine human outreach and a heartfelt welcome to every pilgrim. "Every interaction is an opportunity to showcase Kashmir's traditions of hospitality, compassion and coexistence," Mufti said.

She said the upcoming pilgrimage should be locally protected, supported and owned to reflect the true spirit of Jammu and Kashmir and its people.