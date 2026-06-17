J&K Police Busts Cross-Border Narco-Terror Module, 3 Arrested With Weapons

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a cross-border inter-state narco-terror module with the arrest of three drug suppliers from Amritsar, recovering an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and 500 grams of narcotics allegedly dropped by drones from Pakistan.

"The seizure of an AK-47 rifle clearly points to their Pakistan link and exposes a sinister plot to carry out a major strike in the coming days," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Joginder Singh.

Investigators said the accused, Harpreet Singh, Surajdeep Singh, and Jaspreet Singh - all residents of Amritsar - were in touch with a Pakistan-based drug syndicate and ISI handlers.

The breakthrough came from leads generated during the probe into a drug network headed by notorious criminal Gulzar Ahmed alias Lau Gujjar, who was arrested by the Miran Sahib Police on April 4 from Prithvipur village in the Bishnah block, with a Glock pistol and 280 grams of heroin worth lakhs.

Since then, police have arrested several of Ahmed's family members, including his wife as well as associates from different areas.

During questioning, members of the drug syndicate revealed that they were also involved in supplying illegal weapons.

Acting on these disclosures, investigators tracked the movement of the three accused and launched a joint operation with the Punjab Police.

A team raided a flat in Dream City Colony, Amritsar, and apprehended the suspects with arms and narcotics. Two vehicles belonging to the accused were also seized.

"Three other drug smugglers from Kashmir with links to Pakistani agencies were arrested a few days ago. They were also part of this narco-terror module," Singh said, adding that investigations are underway to identify and trace other members of the network.

Properties linked to the network have also been attached and demolished as part of the ongoing 100-day 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"This is Pakistan's bigger conspiracy - get our youth hooked on drugs, then drag them into terrorism," the senior superintendent of police said.