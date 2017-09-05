Man Allegedly Picked Up By Soldiers In Kashmir Missing, Army To Probe

The army is investigating the disappearance of a man who was allegedly detained by soldiers at a remote village of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Another man who was also allegedly detained, has been released. Doctors say he is injured and is undergoing treatment. The police have filed a case of kidnapping, disappearance and torture.

"We want to get into the bottom of it. We want to know what exactly had happened. If we find anything wrong, we will take strict action. I want tell people that the army is on their side and we are here for their protection," said Major General AK Singh.





Manzoor Ahmad, 23 and Nasrullah Khan were allegedly taken into custody on Thursday at Dever village. The men were out to graze cattle at the time, their families said. Nasrullah Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar. Doctors at the SMHS hospital say the man, who is in his 30s, is being treated for multiple burn injuries and cuts.The police say there is no evidence yet of either man having links with terrorists. A case of kidnapping, disappearance and torture has been filed. "We are investigating the case. We have also recorded the statement of eyewitnesses," said Munir Ahmad Khan, a senior police officer.Fearing trouble, the police have sealed the area and no opposition leader is being allowed to visit Dever village.