'JioPhone TV Cable' Launched With Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer. Details Here

With the efforts of "young Jio engineers", Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the company has built a new "JioPhone TV cable" which can be connected with any television set, including a smart TV. "Along with this accessory, users can opt for the existing 'Jio Dhan Dhan Dhan' Rs 309 pack that would allow them to watch almost 3-4 hours of videos daily, of their choice, on a large screen," Mr Ambani said. This will also help users in remote areas where cable TV and internet have not reached.To view the content on television, users need to connect the TV cable with the JioPhone.The company has also unveiled new "JioPhone", which will come with lifetime free voice calls and 4G data streaming at an " effective price of Rs 0 ". Mr Ambani also said, "We are targeting to have 5 million JioPhones available every week."The pricing of JioPhone is done in a way so that the effective prices to be paid by a user will remain zero. A security deposit of Rs 1,500 needs to be paid at the time of purchase and the amount will be refunded on completion of 36 months or three years on return of the phone. The JioPhone will be made available for user testing in beta mode from August 15 and for pre-booking from August 24. And, it will be available to those who have pre-booked on a first-come-first-served basis from September onwards.Reliance Jio will provide unlimited data on the phone for Rs 153 per month. Those who don't want to pay Rs 153, it also introduced two sachets - a weekly plan for Rs 53 and a 2-day plan for Rs 23 - that will provide similar value.