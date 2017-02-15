India Makes History, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Launches 104 Satellites In One Go: 10 Points

ISRO launched a record 104 satellites on a single rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): India's space agency ISRO launched a record 104 satellites on a single rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh today. If it's a success, India will become the first country to carry so many satellites in a single mission. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C37 is the star of what has been described as an incredible step for the country's space programme. It tore into the sky at 9.28 am, breaking free of the earth's gravitational pull with a growl. The countdown began 28 hours ago, says ISRO or the Indian Space Research Organisation.