Israel Aerospace Industries Bags 630 Million Dollars Indian Navy Missile Deal

State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries won an additional 630 million dollars contract to supply air and defence missile systems for four ships of the Indian Navy.

All India | | Updated: May 21, 2017 12:39 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Israel Aerospace Industries Bags 630 Million Dollars Indian Navy Missile Deal

The Indian Navy uses Israel's missile systems. (File)

Tel Aviv:  State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries said on Sunday it has won an additional, $630 million contract to supply air and defence missile systems for four ships of the Indian navy.

The contract will be carried out, for the first time, with Indian government company Bharat Electronics Ltd, which serves as the main contractor in the project as part of India's "Make in India" policy.

Israel's Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile system was successfully tested last week aboard an Indian navy ship. During the trial scenario an airborne threat was identified and an intercepting missile was launched and destroyed the target.

In April IAI struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems. Israel is one of the top three arms suppliers to India.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

8 Shares
ALSO READQantas Plane, With Hundreds On Board, Turns Back After Engine Fails
Indian Navy missileIndian Navy IsraelBHEL IsraelBarak Missile dealMake in India Defence Sector

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................