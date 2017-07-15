Congress Roasted Over Free Speech After Indu Sarkar Event In Pune Mobbed 'Indu Sarkar', a film set in the Emergency era directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, has been opposed by the Congress for its portrayal of Indira Gandhi and the Gandhi family.

40 Shares EMAIL PRINT An event of film Indu Sarkar directed by Madhur Bhandarkar was disrupted by Congress workers in Pune. Pune: Highlights Congress activists barged into hotel where event was to be held in Pune Party protests Emergency-era film which they say defames Gandhi family Director denies, says double standards by 'custodians of free speech'



Mr Bhandarkar, 48, said the crew had been stranded inside a hotel room like hostages for three hours with the Congress workers protesting in the hotel lobby. "Since the last three hours, we have been locked in one room. My whole team is in the room," Mr Bhandarkar told news agency IANS over the phone.

'Indu Sarkar' director Madhur Bhandarkar said Congress workers barged into their hotel.



However, Congress's Pawan Khera said the party has nothing to do with these protests and questioned if the workers were even from the Congress. "The Congress party absolutely distances itself from these kinds of protests. We criticize it, we condemn it," he told NDTV.



Indu Sarkar, which will release on July 28, deals with the controversial state of Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, a period of deep unrest which saw civil liberties being suspended across the country.

'The police had to be called in after Congress activists disrupted the Indu Sarkar event.'



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) later suggested 12 cuts and two disclaimers in the film. Mr Bhandarkar had been asked to remove words like RSS and Akali from Indu Sarkar.



The film stars Supriya Vinod as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Sanjay Gandhi.



(With inputs from IANS)



A promotional event for the film Indu Sarkar had to be cancelled in Pune today after local Congress workers barged into the hotel in which the filmmakers were staying and protested against the movie which is set in the backdrop of the Emergency and has characters inspired by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi. After constant disruptions, the film's director Madhur Bhandarkar said it was "baffling to see self-proclaimed custodians of freedom of expression creating huge ruckus."Mr Bhandarkar, 48, said the crew had been stranded inside a hotel room like hostages for three hours with the Congress workers protesting in the hotel lobby. "Since the last three hours, we have been locked in one room. My whole team is in the room," Mr Bhandarkar told news agency IANS over the phone."Congress workers hv barged in the Hotel lobby & created ruckus,me & team are stranded like hostages in hotel room. #pune activity cancelled, (sic)" tweeted the director, along with some photos of the protests.However, Congress's Pawan Khera said the party has nothing to do with these protests and questioned if the workers were even from the Congress. "The Congress party absolutely distances itself from these kinds of protests. We criticize it, we condemn it," he told NDTV.Indu Sarkar, which will release on July 28, deals with the controversial state of Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, a period of deep unrest which saw civil liberties being suspended across the country.Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has demanded a special screening of the film - he said the party cannot allow its "beloved leaders" to be portrayed in "bad light." The director has refused; he is also fighting 14 cuts demanded by the Censor Board.The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) later suggested 12 cuts and two disclaimers in the film. Mr Bhandarkar had been asked to remove words like RSS and Akali from Indu Sarkar.The film stars Supriya Vinod as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Sanjay Gandhi.