PM Modi To Open India's Longest Bridge In Assam Tomorrow: 10 Points

India's longest bridge, the Dhola Sadiya bridge, is built over the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

Guwahati: India's longest bridge, over nine kilometres long, will be inaugurated tomorrow in Assam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government completes three years in office. The bridge is among a series of infrastructure projects that PM Modi has fast-tracked since taking charge after a landslide win in 2014. Launched a decade ago under the government of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, PM Modi's biggest challenge is to see these projects to completion without the years-long delays that have beset many key endeavours in Asia's third largest economy.