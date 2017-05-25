Indian Woman Who Alleged Wedding At Gunpoint To Pak Man Returns Today

The Indian woman who sought refuge at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, accusing a Pakistani man of forcing her at gunpoint to marry him, is expected to return to India today. Uzma will come back via Wagah border, escorted by the officials of the Indian High Commission. Uzma's brother, who had sought the government's help in rescuing her, was all praise for foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. He said she has done the impossible.Earlier this month, the woman -- who is in her early 20s -- had appealed to a court in Pakistan, alleging that Tahir Ali had married her at gunpoint. In the days after their marriage, he had harassed and intimidated her and taken away her travel papers to force her to stay, she said.Today, the court told her that she could return to India any time and would be given police protection on her way back.The woman, a resident of Delhi, said she had met Tahir Ali during a visit to Malaysia and the two got married when she visited Pakistan on May 1. Four days later, she approached the Indian High Commission, saying wished to return to India and requesting them for help.Tahir Ali, who was waiting outside during her visit to the Indian High Commission, filed a case with the police, alleging that she had been illegally detained by the officials.The External Affairs ministry, which immediately started negotiations with the Pakistani authorities, said that she had been "sedated, assaulted, tortured mentally and physically". The Pakistani foreign office had said she would be allowed to return only after all "legal requirements" were completed.