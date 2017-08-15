PM Modi Mourns Gorakhpur Child Deaths, Says India Is With Families: 10 Points

Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the tragic death of children at a Gorakhpur hospital in his Independence Day speech this morning. In his nearly hour-long speech he said the entire nation was with the affected families. This was his fourth Independence Day address to the nation as it celebrates 70 years of Independence. Before arriving at the iconic Red Fort for his speech this morning, PM Modi visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this story:
"People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the great tragedy in Gorakhpur, where little children died in a hospital," PM Modi said. Over 70 children have died in the last one week at the hospital in Uttar Pradesh.
In an attack on cow vigilantes, PM Modi said violence in the name of faith was not unacceptable. "It will not be accepted in India. India is about peace, unity and amity. Casteism and communalism will not help us," he said.
On his arrival at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort, PM was received by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. He inspected the Guard of Honour, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Delhi Police.
PM Modi greeted the nation early morning tweeting, "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind." The Prime Minister had on July 30 invited constructive ideas from citizens for his address today and received over 8,000 comments and suggestions.
In his first address on the eve of Independence Day yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind too spoke of a new India, which must have compassion at its core.
"New India must be a society rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society...where the traditionally disadvantaged, whether SCs, STs or OBCs, are part of our national developmental process...A compassionate society where the deprived child, the aged and the ailing senior citizen, and the poor and the under-privileged are always in our thought - not an afterthought," the President said.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and union ministers were also at Red Fort.
There is tight security in the national capital with about 70,000 police personnel deployed across Delhi. There is unprecedented ground-to- air security cover, with 9,100 cops on duty in and around the Red Fort.