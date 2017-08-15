PM Modi Mourns Gorakhpur Child Deaths, Says India Is With Families: 10 Points

Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the tragic death of children at a Gorakhpur hospital in his Independence Day speech this morning. In his nearly hour-long speech he said the entire nation was with the affected families. This was his fourth Independence Day address to the nation as it celebrates 70 years of Independence. Before arriving at the iconic Red Fort for his speech this morning, PM Modi visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.