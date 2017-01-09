In Viral Video, BSF Man Talks Of Ill-Treatment, Bad Food. Rajnath Singh Orders Probe



BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps.Individual aberrations,if any,are enquired into.A senior officer has already rchd the location https://t.co/3fH7qZdV5P — BSF (@BSF_India) January 9, 2017 Sources in the BSF said in 2010, the jawan had threatened his senior officer and was court marshalled. He was asked to get back to work after four years and this was why he has come up with this story, sources said The Border Security Force tweeted:Sources in the BSF said in 2010, the jawan had threatened his senior officer and was court marshalled. He was asked to get back to work after four years and this was why he has come up with this story, sources said

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of a Border Security Force constable, whose videos posted on Facebook talking of near starvation diet given to the personnel at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and corruption by higher officials, is being widely shared."I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan's plight. I have asked the HS (Home Secretary) to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action," the home minister tweeted late this evening.In at least three different videos clocking over 4-minutes, 40-year-old constable TB Yadav -- seen wearing his uniform and carrying a rifle - says he belongs to the 29 battalion and proceeds to show the inadequate, tasteless food served to people who serve in an inhospitable terrain and remain for hours on their feet."We only get a 'parantha' and tea as breakfast without any pickle or vegetables... For lunch, we get 'dal' (pulses) which only has 'haldi' (turmeric) and salt... with roti. This is the quality of the food we get... we slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours... how can a jawan do his duty? " he is heard saying in the video. At times, the personnel even go to bed on an empty stomach, he adds."I say the government of India supplies everything but it gets stolen by senior officials," Mr Jadav further says. Alleging that his life could be under threat for speaking up against the "powerful" officials, he also asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an inquiry into the matter.