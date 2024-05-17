Trinamool Goes To Poll Body Against Judge-Turned-BJP Candidate's Remarks

The Trinamool Congress on Friday wrote to the Election Commission demanding action against BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his "misogynistic" comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A video circulating online purportedly shows the High Court judge-turned-politician targeting the Trinamool chief. However, the BJP has claimed that the video was fake and used by Trinamool to "malign" the party. "This is a ploy by the TMC to release fake videos and malign the BJP. But that won't make any difference in the elections," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told news agency PTI on Thursday.

In its letter, the Trinamool Congress hit out at the "very shameful and egregious statement" made by the BJP leader and alleged that comments showed the Tamluk candidate's "misogynistic mindset".

"Mr. Gangopadhyay's vulgar and uncouth remark(s)/comment(s) are completely beyond the grounds of decency and morality. They not only lack decorum but also exhibit a blatant disregard of the only lady Chief Minister, Smt. Mamata Banerjee," the letter read.

The letter also alleged that BJP candidates were making "indecorous and degrading statements" against women to garner votes.

The Trinamool Congress demanded that the poll body issue orders to initiate criminal proceedings against the Mr Gangopadhyay and ban him from attending public meetings or rallies. The letter also sought directions to be issued to BJP candidates, barring them from making "personal, objectionable and disgraceful" remarks.

The purported video triggered a row on Thursday after the Trinamool Congress alleged that the clip was another example of BJP's "anti-women" stance amid the Sandeshkhali row.

In a press conference, Trinamool leader and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said the party will take legal action against Mr Gangopadhyay. "He is a candidate and a former judge. He must be aware of the legal matters than most of us. Can a candidate use such words?" she said.

Voting for the remaining constituencies of West Bengal will be held on May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.