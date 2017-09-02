In Damage Control Mode, Delhi Lt Governor Bans Garbage Dumping In Ghazipur

Delhi LG Anil Baijal has imposed a ban on dumping garbage in Ghazipur (File photo)

Reviewed emergency measures to be taken in view of yesterday's unfortunate incident at Ghazipur landfill site pic.twitter.com/zbIqKuSD14 - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 2, 2017

Dumping of solid waste at Ghazipur site to be stopped immediately. Traffic to be diverted to alternate routes as safety measure. - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 2, 2017

NHAI to start lifting of garbage from Ghazipur landfill site from November 2017 for use in road construction. - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 2, 2017