IIT Student Thrashed For Joining 'Beef Fest' In Chennai

CHENNAI: A student who organised Sunday's "beef fest" at the IIT-Madras (Indian Institute of Technology) campus to protest the new cattle trade rules was thrashed on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. The student has been taken to hospital for eye injuries.
At the fest, around 80 students reportedly discussed the Central government's recent ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at cattle markets and ate beef as a mark of protest. Slaughter of cow and calf is banned in Tamil Nadu but there is no bar of slaughter of buffaloes, ox or bull.
News of the attack on the student, Sooraj R, came around the same time that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court suspended the Centre's controversial rule that would have made it difficult for the Muslim-dominated meat industry to source meat. The court directive would be in force for four weeks.
Neighbouring Kerala, one of the first states to react to the Centre's cattle rules, had complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre has overstepped its jurisdiction in introducing restrictions on sale of cattle.
Animal husbandry is a state subject under the constitution. But the environment ministry had introduced the restrictions under a central law for prevention of cruelty to animals.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister the E Palaniswami hasn't spoken his mind on the central move, but opposition DMK led by the party's working president MK Stalin had announced one for May 31 against the Centre's "snatching away" the fundamental right to choice of food.