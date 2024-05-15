Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

This Science Degree At IIT Madras Does Not Require Scores Of JEE Main Or Advanced

The deadline for applying to the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems course is May 26, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
This Science Degree At IIT Madras Does Not Require Scores Of JEE Main Or Advanced
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applications for the third batch of Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems programme. Candidates interested in pursuing the programme can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. 

The deadline for applying to the course is May 26, 2024. The programme is open to students who have completed class 12. Candidates are not required to submit their scores of JEE Main and JEE Advanced for applying to the course. 

Advertisement

The programme will be taught in online mode with lab sessions at the institute campus. This four-year programme features multiple exits and the students can get a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or the BS degree on completion of the course. Students can also perform experiments in various lab courses. The programme design for labs has two parts where students do experiments on a weekly basis and submit videos explaining their work. This culminates in an in-person visit to IIT Madras campus where the students perform the experiments again and complete the examinations.

 More than 1,000 students are pursuing the programme currently. Those interested can apply through the following link - study.iitm.ac.in/es.

The programme is aimed at creating a pool of graduates skilled in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India. It aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
BS In Electronic System, IIT Madras, Bachelors Degree At IIT
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Goa Board 10th Result 2024 To Be Out At 5.30pm, Check Steps To Access Scorecards
This Science Degree At IIT Madras Does Not Require Scores Of JEE Main Or Advanced
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Supplementary Exam From May 24, Check Schedule
Next Article
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Supplementary Exam From May 24, Check Schedule