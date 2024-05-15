This Science Degree At IIT Madras Does Not Require Scores Of JEE Main Or Advanced

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applications for the third batch of Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems programme. Candidates interested in pursuing the programme can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information.

The deadline for applying to the course is May 26, 2024. The programme is open to students who have completed class 12. Candidates are not required to submit their scores of JEE Main and JEE Advanced for applying to the course.

The programme will be taught in online mode with lab sessions at the institute campus. This four-year programme features multiple exits and the students can get a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or the BS degree on completion of the course. Students can also perform experiments in various lab courses. The programme design for labs has two parts where students do experiments on a weekly basis and submit videos explaining their work. This culminates in an in-person visit to IIT Madras campus where the students perform the experiments again and complete the examinations.

More than 1,000 students are pursuing the programme currently. Those interested can apply through the following link - study.iitm.ac.in/es.

The programme is aimed at creating a pool of graduates skilled in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India. It aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.