How To Watch PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 26. The prime minister had dedicated the last episode of his radio programme to students and had advised them to prepare well for the board exams. "A happy mind is the secret for a good mark sheet," the Prime Minister said during the programme - his first radio address of the New Year. The edition to be aired on Sunday will be the 29th installment of the radio programme.The 'Mann ki baat' will be streamed live on NDTV.com.The radio programme will be aired at 11:00 am on January 29.The prime minister had dedicated the last episode of his radio programme to students and had advised them to prepare well for the board exams.The episode to be aired on January 29 will be the 28th installment of the radio programme, and the first this year.The latest edition of the programme comes amid assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where elections are being held in seven phases. So far, the state has held elections till phase 4. Apart from UP, elections were held in the states of Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab. Manipur will go to polls next month.