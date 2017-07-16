Held Bajrang Dal Leader Allowed To Walk Free; Will Arrest Again, Say Bhopal Cops

A local leader of the Bajrang Dal in Bhopal caught by the police for allegedly drinking in public and creating nuisance was released after his supporters raised a ruckus at the city's Habibganj police station on Friday night. Police sources said they did not intervene and let Kamlesh Thakur leave because the 50-odd activists of the Bajrang Dal, the young wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had picketed the police station and tried to block the street outside.Kamlesh Thakur, who was briefly carried out of the police station premises on their shoulders, also addressed a quick Press conference at the police station. The Bajrang Dal's district chief said he was innocent and was out, shopping."I told them (police) that I came here for shopping but they stopped me. When I argued, they locked me inside the police station," he said. Mr Thakur said he repeatedly told the police that if he was supposed to be creating a nuisance, someone must have complained. "I asked them who the complainant was but they did not have an answer," he said.A police officer, however, said Mr Thakur was drinking in a public place near a local market when the police questioned him. He is alleged to have started abusing the policemen. Somewhere down the line, he got abusive and according to the police, also manhandled the officers. But the policemen stood their ground and ensured that he reached the police station.But as word spread and Bajrang Dal activists landed at the police station, a senior police officer was rushed to the police station to handle the situation. "There is some misunderstanding". The officer CM Dwivedi said. "We will see if there is any wrongdoing. Then, a case will be registered," he said.Later, Bhopal (South) district police chief Sidharth Bahuguna said a case had been registered against Thakur and others using criminal force to prevent a government official from carrying out his duty, obstructing a public servant and public nuisance. "He will be arrested," Mr Bahuguna told NDTV.