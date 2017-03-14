Angry With Digvijaya Singh, Goa Congress MLAs Argue At Party Meet

Panaji: Newly elected legislators of the Congress were seen arguing loudly this morning, while senior party leader Digvijaya Singh tried to calm them down. The legislators are angry that their party leadership - read general secretary in-charge of Goa Digvijaya Singh - did not act fast enough to rope in the support of regional parties to add just four seats that the party needed to form government. At least three legislators or MLAs have reportedly threatened to quit the party accusing "seniors" of mismanagement.
In election results announced on the weekend, the Congress had won the most seats, 17, though it was short of a majority. In the time taken by the party to select a new leader, the BJP, with 13 seats, had moved very fast to negotiate with and secure the support of smaller parties and independents to stake claim to form government.
While the Congress has moved the Supreme Court against Governor Mridula Sinha inviting the BJP first, its legislators are in private comparing Digvijaya Singh to union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the BJP's national leader in-charge of Goa. Unfavourably.
Vishwajit P Rane, Congress MLA and the leader of opposition in the outgoing Goa assembly, told NDTV, "I think there was total mismanagement by the leadership." Mr Rane, seen as a frontrunner for Chief Minister, asserted that the people had given the Congress the mandate to form the government, but the party lost the opportunity "because of foolishness of our leaders".
He had stormed out of a Congress legislature meeting and has hinted he is contemplating quitting the party. "A lot of thoughts are coming in my mind. Sometimes I just feel that I am in the wrong party," said Mr Rane, who is the son of Goa's five-time Chief Minister Pratapsinh Rane. "There is a lot of pressure on me by all my MLAs supporting me to act but I am only holding back because of my leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi," he added.
Another Congress legislator Jennifer Monserrate said, "It is miserable and horrible... people trusted the Congress and voted for us... we get a clear 17 seats and we still couldn't manage to form government...we are the laughing stock."
Digvijaya Singh has said he will meet the governor today. "The normal convention allows the single largest party to be invited first... the Governor should have followed this procedure," he said, confident that the disquiet among the party's MLAs would be "sorted out."
Mr Singh said the Congress wants an opportunity to prove on the floor of the assembly that it has majority support in Goa.
Governor Sinha has invited the BJP's Manohar Parrikar to take oath as Goa chief minister this evening. The Congress has requested her to stop the swearing in ceremony and has also petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene.
Mr Parrikar had met the Governor on Sunday evening to stake claim to form a BJP government. He said he had the support of regional parties the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or MGP and Goa Forward and also two independents to help the BJP across the 21-seat majority mark.