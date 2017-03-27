Happy Gudi Padwa 2017: Images, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Here are the images on 'Gudi Padwa' you can send to your dear ones:

Happy Guddi Padwa 2017: May the auspicious bamboo stick and the pot bring prosperity to you family.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2017: The festival is celebrated with traditional sweet dishes

This New Year, bring home a good and sweet year. Happy Gudi Padwa.

'Gudi Padwa', the Hindu New Year festival of Maharashtrians, will be celebrated on Wednesday, 29 March. Households across Maharashtra celebrate this day with friends and family by establishing the traditional 'Gudi' in their homes. 'Gudi' is a long bamboo stick which is decorated with green or yellow coloured cloth (tied at the top) along with a garland, neem and mango leave twigs. On top of it, a silver, copper or metal pot is placed. Traditionally, 'Gudi Padwa' and the long bamboo stick symbolises victory and material and spiritual prosperity. People of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka also celebrated this day as 'Ugadi'.1. On this auspicious occasion of Happy Gudi Padwa, we wish you and your family a happy and prosperous year.2. Today is a new day, adorned with new hopes, new plans and new missions. We wish your entire year is full of new smiles, new successes, new joys and new adventures. Wishing you and you family a Happy Gudi Padva.3. Lord Brahma created the universe. And then, Satyuga began, marking the commencement of New Year. Here's a Happy Gudi Padwa to you all.4. This Gudi Padwa, may you home be full of Modaks, Puran Polis and Shrikhand. Happy Marathi New year, folks!5. This Gudi Padwa, let's the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness and prosperity on you.