Updated: March 31, 2017
Happy April Fools' Day 2017: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Happy April Fools' Day 2017: Here's some images and messages you can share.

New Delhi:  April Fools' Day is almost here. And everyone will put on their caution robes, desperately trying to avoid the fool's tag tomorrow. Not just friends, colleagues or your acquaintances will try to pull off a prank, but big names too are on to you. Remember the classic Rickrolling prank pulled off by Google on Youtube in 2008? All featured videos on the homepage were linked to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" video. While you plan to pull off some harmless pranks on your friends, co-workers and relatives, read up on these 10 terrific April Fools' ideas for 2017.

Here are some are Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status on Happy April Fools' Day 2017:

1. Everything has a day. Every pet has a day. Every fool too has a day. Hoping, you enjoyed your day today. Happy April Fools' Day!
2. A -  Here's an Attractive Fellow,
B - who is Better than the Best
C - and super Cute
D - also, Dashing
E - and Excellent
F -  and Funny.
G - So, what's up, Goodlooking?
H - Hehehe,
I - I am
J - Just Joking.
Happy April Fools' Day, dear!


3. You know, there's someone, who misses you, loves you, needs you, and lonely without you.
Guess Who?
Your best friend
The Monkey in the zoo.

4. Dear Friend (Name),
Today is your day.
So wishing you many, many happy returns of the day.
Happy April Fools' Day

5. What? Don't want to see the fool on April Fools' day? Hah! Just cover all mirrors at home?

 

And here are some images you can share on Happy April Fools' Day:

 

 
april fool

April Fools' Day 2017: It's April, you Fools!

 
 
april fool

Happy April Fools' Day 2017, fellas! Stay safe.

 
 
april fool

Happy April Fools' Day 2017: Hey, where are the power rangers?

 
 
april fool

Is it an April Fools' Prank? Think. Follow the chart.



April 1April fool dayapril fools day

