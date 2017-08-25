All I Can See Is Smoke, Says NDTV Reporter Amid Panchkula Violence

As news of the conviction came in, thousands of followers waiting near the court broke down police barricades and threw stones, attacking OB vans of news channels, including NDTV. They smashed windows of the van and pushed one over. A fire engine and several cars were set on fire. “All I can see is smoke,” reported NDTV’s Amitoj Singh at 4 pm.
As the menacing mob advanced near the court house, the police, vastly outnumbered, retreated. An NDTV engineer was held by Ram Rahim followers who attacked him; he was hit on the head and was moved to hospital.
Policemen, outnumbered by the violent protesters, fired tear gas shells and used lathis or sticks and water cannons to control the crowds. There were also reports of the police firing in the air.
More than a lakh followers of Ram Rahim, 50, who heads the Dera Sacha Souda sect, have been camped in Panchkula, about 11 km from Chandigarh, for the past two days. Thousands were waiting for the verdict outside the court.
Some reportedly tried to enter the court, where Ram Rahim is still being held. He will be moved to a jail in Ambala, possibly by helicopter.
There are reports of violence in other parts Panchkula and other cities in Punjab and Haryana. A petrol pump and part of a train station have reportedly been set on fire in Malaout in Punjab. There is curfew in the state's Bhatinda town.
In Haryana's Sirsa, where Ram Rahim's sect is headquartered, Dera followers attacked media vehicles.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed for peace.