PM Narendra Modi launched the Goods and Services Tax at midnight with President Pranab Mukherjee.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at the Central Hall of Parliament ahead of the GST launch at midnight. While the Congress and Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from the launch event, it was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former PM HD Deve Gowda and NDA allies. The landmark tax reform was launched just after midnight by the Prime Minister and President Pranab Mukherjee.