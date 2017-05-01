From Trade Talks To Terrorism: 10 Updates On Turkish President's India Visit

President Erdogan supported India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (AFP)
New Delhi: India and Turkey agreed to boost trade from the current $6 billion level and resolved to counter terrorism together. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose controversial comments on Kashmir were widely reported, today held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen ties. The visit was Mr Erdogan's first - his entourage includes five cabinet ministers, parliamentarians and a 250-member business delegation.
Here are the top 10 highlights from President Erdogan's visit to India:
President and I are clear that the strength of our economies presents an enormous opportunity to expand and deepen commercial linkages between our countries," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while jointly addressing the media after their bilateral meeting.
The two nations will expand their cooperation across several areas, including information and communication technologies, cultural exchange and education.
The two nations have decided to increase their bilateral trade from $6.4 billion to $10 billion by 2020," said Gopal Baglay, spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs.
The two leaders had detailed discussions on counter-terrorism. "Nations of the world need to work as one to disrupt terrorist networks and their financing and put a stop to cross-border movement of terrorists," PM Modi said during the joint statement. "We agreed that no intent, goal, reason or rationale can validate terrorism."
President Erdogan expressed his support for India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. Calling for reforms in the world body, he said, "India, with a population of 1.3 billion is not a part of the UNSC. Over 1.7 billion people live in the Islamic world but they too are not a part of the UNSC. This is not a healthy sign".
Later in the day President Erdogan visited the Jamia Milia Islamia university which conferred on him an honorary degree, Doctor of Letters.
Ahead of his arrival on Sunday, Mr Erdogan had suggested a "multi-lateral dialogue" on Kashmir, offering to mediate between India and Pakistan. "We should not allow more casualties to occur. By having a multi-lateral dialogue, (in which) we can be involved, we can seek ways to settle the issue once and for all," Mr Erdogan had told WION news channel.
India had responded by saying Kashmir is a bilateral issue that needs to be resolved peacefully. "The Turkish side listened to our views carefully and with concern," said a foreign ministry spokesperson.
This is President Erdogan's first foreign visit after winning a controversial referendum on April 16 which further consolidated his executive powers.
After thwarting a coup attempt in July last year, the President had ordered a crackdown on schools, universities, media, police and judiciary which were suspected to have links with Fethullah Gulen, an exiled Islamic cleric living in the US who Erdogan believes was behind the coup.