From Trade Talks To Terrorism: 10 Updates On Turkish President's India Visit

President Erdogan supported India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (AFP)

New Delhi: India and Turkey agreed to boost trade from the current $6 billion level and resolved to counter terrorism together. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose controversial comments on Kashmir were widely reported, today held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen ties. The visit was Mr Erdogan's first - his entourage includes five cabinet ministers, parliamentarians and a 250-member business delegation.