Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10 Result 2024 Out, 73.37% Of Students Pass

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 exam results. A total of 18,561 students took the exam, including 8,654 boys and 9,907 girls. Overall, 73.37% of students passed the exam, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 74.38% and girls 72.48%.

Students can access their results by visiting the board's official website, mbse.edu.in, using their roll number and registration number.

A minimum of 33 per cent of marks in each subject and overall is required to clear the exam. Students who fail in one or two subjects can take the MBSE 10th compartment exam.

MBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Steps to Check Results

Go to the official Mizoram HSLC result website, www.mbse.edu.in.

Find the 'Results' section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled 'Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate Exam Result 2024'.

Input your roll number and registration number.

The HSLC result 2024 Mizoram PDF will be displayed on the screen.

The result received from the official website is provisional. Students will have to visit their respective schools to obtain the original marksheets.

MBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Grading System

The state education board uses a grading system that translates marks into grade points. Students who score between 91 and 100 receive the highest grade point of 10. As the marks decrease, so do the grade points. For scores between 81 and 90, students are awarded a grade point of 9. Those who achieve marks between 71 and 80 are given a grade point of 8, while scores between 61 and 70 are assigned a grade point of 7.

