World Yoga Day 2017: PM will lead thousands of yoga enthusiasts from Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow.

New Delhi: Heavy rains since morning failed to deter the thousands of yoga enthusiasts in Lucknow, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the mat on the 3rd International Yoga Day celebrations from Ambedkar Sabha Sthal. Around 50,000 people are attending the event, among them Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the key ministers of his cabinet. Yoga teacher Ramdev and BJP chief Amit Shah started the celebrations in Ahmedabad at 5.30 am. Yoga is practised across the word - from Delhi to New York and even the Scandenevian countries - on June 21 since PM Modi persuaded the United Nations to declare it as the International Yoga Day.