Father's Day 2017: Don't Miss What Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar And Other Stars Shared

T 2459 -A short film on Vidya Balan and her Father, made by Farhan Akhtar .. a moving pertinent strong statement ..https://t.co/3L9jB9cBpypic.twitter.com/hMkUQ5G2Yq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017

A father is just a mother in denial....he too wants to nurture..to hug..to hold..he was taught not to...let's change that..#HappyFathersDay — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 18, 2017

Thanks daddy for sharing your DNA, now we're both fabulous!! The core of all my inspiration!!!! I love you my friend #happyfathersday A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

The world would be even more wonderful if there were more men like you papa! Thank you for your strength & kindness in my life #FathersDaypic.twitter.com/qqaNKW30gb — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 18, 2017

The best thing about waiting so long for you in Life..our Son got the best Daddy in the whole world.Happy Father's Day #bestdad#FathersDaypic.twitter.com/osHttq818i — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 18, 2017

#Happyfathersday to my biggest strength n greatest weakness. I love u even when I don't express it enough.Thank u for encouraging my madness pic.twitter.com/NRCErQg9eH — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 18, 2017

Doing away with virtual Father's Day celebrations in favor of some real #TimeWithPa instead. @titanwatchespic.twitter.com/lWlJu3l2Yn — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 18, 2017

Dear Baba... We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what Love means and that's because we see only Love in your eyes for us.. We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms.. We want you that our world will always be beautiful because we have you as "Our Baba".. #Wegotreallucky... Love you R and R and Flash A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

This Sunday is extra special for it celebrates Father's Day , with Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu and Athiya Shetty sharing heart-warming posts on social media. On the special day, Big B delighted with yet another blast from the pas t, featuring his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and a younger Abhishek, along with a mention of Vidya Balan's new short film. Newly turned father Karan Johar called for a change while Genelia D'Souza shared an adorable message for Riteish Deshmukh on their children's behalf. Karan welcomed twins - Roohi and Yash (who were born through surrogacy) earlier this year while Genelia and Riteish's second child Rahyl was born in 2016 . The celeb couple are also parents to two-year-old Riaan. Shilpa Shetty, who is married to Raj Kundra and has five-year-old son Viaan, also tweeted wonderful Father's Day posts."A father is just a mother in denial... he too wants to nurture... to hug... to hold... he was taught not to... let's change that," says Karan while Alia thanks her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt for being "fabulous". "The core of all my inspiration! I love you my friend," Alia added.Here's a piece of throwback gold from Anushka."Our son got the best Daddy in the whole world," Shilpa wrote in one of her tweets.Suniel Shetty and his one-film-old daughter Athiya are winning hearts with these, aren't they?This is why Bipasha Basu is busy all of Sunday:Dear Riteish, Rahyl and Riaan says they are "lucky" to have you as a father. "We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what love means and that's because we see only love in your eyes for us... We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms," Genelia Instagrammed.Here's one from us. A very happy Father's Day to all the awesome fathers out there!