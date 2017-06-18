Father's Day 2017: Don't Miss What Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar And Other Stars Shared

Father's Day 2017: On the special day, newly turned father Karan Johar called for a change while Genelia D'Souza shared an adorable message for Riteish Deshmukh on their children's behalf

All India | Written by | Updated: June 18, 2017 14:03 IST
Father's Day 2017: Big B with father Harivansh Rai Bachchan (courtesy SrBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Thanks daddy for sharing your DNA,' writes Alia Bhatt
  2. 'A father is just a mother in denial,' wrote KJo
  3. 'Our son got the best Daddy in the whole world,' Shilpa tweeted
This Sunday is extra special for it celebrates Father's Day, with Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu and Athiya Shetty sharing heart-warming posts on social media. On the special day, Big B delighted with yet another blast from the past, featuring his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and a younger Abhishek, along with a mention of Vidya Balan's new short film. Newly turned father Karan Johar called for a change while Genelia D'Souza shared an adorable message for Riteish Deshmukh on their children's behalf. Karan welcomed twins - Roohi and Yash (who were born through surrogacy) earlier this year while Genelia and Riteish's second child Rahyl was born in 2016. The celeb couple are also parents to two-year-old Riaan. Shilpa Shetty, who is married to Raj Kundra and has five-year-old son Viaan, also tweeted wonderful Father's Day posts.
 

"A father is just a mother in denial... he too wants to nurture... to hug... to hold... he was taught not to... let's change that," says Karan while Alia thanks her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt for being "fabulous". "The core of all my inspiration! I love you my friend," Alia added.
 
 


Here's a piece of throwback gold from Anushka.
 

"Our son got the best Daddy in the whole world," Shilpa wrote in one of her tweets.
 
 

Suniel Shetty and his one-film-old daughter Athiya are winning hearts with these, aren't they?
 

This is why Bipasha Basu is busy all of Sunday:
 

Dear Riteish, Rahyl and Riaan says they are "lucky" to have you as a father. "We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what love means and that's because we see only love in your eyes for us... We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms," Genelia Instagrammed.
 


Here's one from us. A very happy Father's Day to all the awesome fathers out there!
 

