Father's Day 2017: Don't Miss What Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar And Other Stars Shared

T 2459 -A short film on Vidya Balan and her Father, made by Farhan Akhtar .. a moving pertinent strong statement ..https://t.co/3L9jB9cBpypic.twitter.com/hMkUQ5G2Yq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017
"A father is just a mother in denial... he too wants to nurture... to hug... to hold... he was taught not to... let's change that," says Karan while Alia thanks her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt for being "fabulous". "The core of all my inspiration! I love you my friend," Alia added.
A father is just a mother in denial....he too wants to nurture..to hug..to hold..he was taught not to...let's change that..#HappyFathersDay— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 18, 2017
Here's a piece of throwback gold from Anushka.
The world would be even more wonderful if there were more men like you papa! Thank you for your strength & kindness in my life #FathersDaypic.twitter.com/qqaNKW30gb— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 18, 2017
"Our son got the best Daddy in the whole world," Shilpa wrote in one of her tweets.
My Daddy my first HERO..Happy Father's Day We love you and miss you terribly #memories#bondsforever#myhero#HappyFathersDaypic.twitter.com/chAEyZMqXO— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 18, 2017
The best thing about waiting so long for you in Life..our Son got the best Daddy in the whole world.Happy Father's Day #bestdad#FathersDaypic.twitter.com/osHttq818i— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 18, 2017
Suniel Shetty and his one-film-old daughter Athiya are winning hearts with these, aren't they?
#Happyfathersday to my biggest strength n greatest weakness. I love u even when I don't express it enough.Thank u for encouraging my madness pic.twitter.com/NRCErQg9eH— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 18, 2017
This is why Bipasha Basu is busy all of Sunday:
Doing away with virtual Father's Day celebrations in favor of some real #TimeWithPa instead. @titanwatchespic.twitter.com/lWlJu3l2Yn— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 18, 2017
Dear Riteish, Rahyl and Riaan says they are "lucky" to have you as a father. "We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what love means and that's because we see only love in your eyes for us... We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms," Genelia Instagrammed.
Dear Baba... We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what Love means and that's because we see only Love in your eyes for us.. We want you to know our favourite place in the whole world is in your arms.. We want you that our world will always be beautiful because we have you as "Our Baba".. #Wegotreallucky... Love you R and R and Flash
