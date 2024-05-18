'Stumped': Bengaluru Police's Meme On Man Who Wanted To Breach IPL Security

The failed challenge landed him in prevention detention by the Cubbon Park Police.

A content creator on Instagram set a dare for himself that he would run across the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru during an IPL match if he hit 50,00 followers on Instagram.

The challenge caught the attention of Bengaluru cops and was put into preventive detention. Nitin Seqeuria, a content creator, had challenged that on May 18, he would run across the Chinnaswamy Stadium during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

The content creator's challenge could have resulted in a security breach since access to the ground is out of bounds for visitors except for players and authorised ground staff. The catch was that he'd run across the ground the stadium if he hit 50,000 by April 9, giving him three months for it.

The man said he made several calls and through networking, he got access to the stands from where it would be easy to cross the security barrier and enter the ground. The Bengaluru Police shared his video on social media platform X and said, "Nice try, Buddy! But attempting to breach security during IPL is a guaranteed six straight into our custody. Sorry, mate, you're stumped!"

Nice try, Buddy! 🏏 But attempting to breach security during #IPL is a guaranteed six straight into our custody. Sorry, mate, you're stumped! #RCBvsCSK#WeServeWeProtectpic.twitter.com/Dj4sMXq9jt — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 18, 2024

RCB is playing CSK at Chinnaswamy today in a do-or-die match to qualify for the knockouts. RCB, which started the tournament with a poor performance, bounced back and has to defeat CSK to secure its place in the top four.