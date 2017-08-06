Even After Fatal Accidents, India's Construction Sites Remain Death Traps For Workers

Construction workers in India face great risk due to a systemic lack of accountability.

Highlights NDTV investigates state of workers' safety in construction sector Finds several instances where little changes even after deaths of workers Systemic lack of accountability and blame game keeps workers unsafe

Workers at the Sai Mannat site in Navi Mumbai continue to work in unsafe conditions.

Prakash Kadam, a contractor at the Sai Mannat site, admitted there were lapses in safety procedure.

Two workers died at the Bhumi World site in Thane within months of each other.

Manish survived the accident at the Bhumi World site in Thane with injuries.

The TCS Building at the Hiranandani Estate in Thane also suffered multiple deaths of workers.

Officials at the Bhumi World project in Thane near Mumbai blamed the deaths on contractors.